why Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.33

Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ: VUZI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 26.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.82%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Vuzix Expands its Global Smart Surgeries Presence by Collaborating with Rods & Cones for M-Series Smart Glasses Platform Support.

Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced a strategic partnership with Rods & Cones, a provider of a fully virtual surgical-collaboration platform. Rods & Cones will add the M-Series Smart Glasses as an additional video capturing device to support optimized remote interactions between surgeons and experts.

Rods & Cones provides an end-to-end surgery proximity platform to securely connect an operation theater with remote assisting surgeons, product specialists, or medical professionals anywhere in the world to support optimal collaborative workflow. This platform, which is compliant with GDPR and HIPAA regulations, now includes both the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses. Using the 13 MP phased detect auto focus camera providing full 4K video streaming on the Vuzix M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses, the Rods & Cones platform will let frontline workers in the operating room, ICU or other medical facility, including surgeons, instrumentalist nurses and other healthcare professionals, provide broadcast quality imagery to others while interacting with patients and staff from a safe distance. This will allow remote platform users to triple the number of surgeries they can attend in a single day. Other use cases include learning curve management, expert escalation, onboarding training of new employees and overall service level differentiation.

Over the last 12 months, VUZI stock rose by 879.77%. The one-year Vuzix Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -18.28. The average equity rating for VUZI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $664.61 million, with 39.84 million shares outstanding and 38.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, VUZI stock reached a trading volume of 7784562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VUZI shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VUZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Vuzix Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Vuzix Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on VUZI stock. On December 14, 2015, analysts increased their price target for VUZI shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vuzix Corporation is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VUZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

VUZI Stock Performance Analysis:

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.82. With this latest performance, VUZI shares gained by 73.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 392.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 879.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VUZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.96 for Vuzix Corporation [VUZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 14.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vuzix Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -398.26 and a Gross Margin at -102.68. Vuzix Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Total Capital for VUZI is now -93.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.65. Additionally, VUZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] managed to generate an average of -$300,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Vuzix Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

VUZI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vuzix Corporation posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VUZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vuzix Corporation go to 20.00%.

Vuzix Corporation [VUZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133 million, or 25.40% of VUZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VUZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,048,026, which is approximately 67.109% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,091,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.49 million in VUZI stocks shares; and MITSUBISHI UFJ KOKUSAI ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD., currently with $14.64 million in VUZI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vuzix Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Vuzix Corporation [NASDAQ:VUZI] by around 3,229,998 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 711,681 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,882,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,824,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VUZI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,773,338 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 237,399 shares during the same period.