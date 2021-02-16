why Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.25

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE: TGH] jumped around 3.06 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.06 at the close of the session, up 15.30%. The company report on February 15, 2021 that Textainer Announces Date for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) (“Textainer”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-201-689-8470 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Textainer’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2021, through February 24, 2021, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13715898.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock is now 20.23% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGH Stock saw the intraday high of $23.58 and lowest of $19.7222 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.10, which means current price is +32.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 313.04K shares, TGH reached a trading volume of 1739238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGH shares is $27.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textainer Group Holdings Limited is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGH in the course of the last twelve months was 9.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TGH stock performed recently?

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.00. With this latest performance, TGH shares gained by 18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 124.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.44, while it was recorded at 21.30 for the last single week of trading, and 13.54 for the last 200 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.75 and a Gross Margin at +41.55. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.24.

Return on Total Capital for TGH is now 0.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 302.65. Additionally, TGH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 283.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH] managed to generate an average of $333,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textainer Group Holdings Limited posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textainer Group Holdings Limited go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Textainer Group Holdings Limited [TGH]

There are presently around $480 million, or 59.00% of TGH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGH stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,895,418, which is approximately -0.607% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 2,719,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.7 million in TGH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.72 million in TGH stock with ownership of nearly 1.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Textainer Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited [NYSE:TGH] by around 2,383,761 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 955,639 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 17,473,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,812,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,579,957 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 169,582 shares during the same period.