why ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.50

ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE: IO] price surged by 43.37 percent to reach at $1.34. The company report on February 12, 2021 that ION announces amended restructuring support agreement.

Amendment reflects increasing bondholder support of 92%.

Conversion price of new notes set at high end of collar at $3.00, protecting shareholder equity.

A sum of 23277264 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 660.22K shares. ION Geophysical Corporation shares reached a high of $5.35 and dropped to a low of $2.9391 until finishing in the latest session at $4.43.

The one-year IO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.45. The average equity rating for IO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IO shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ION Geophysical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for ION Geophysical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ION Geophysical Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for IO in the course of the last twelve months was 1.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

IO Stock Performance Analysis:

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.68. With this latest performance, IO shares gained by 45.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.54 for ION Geophysical Corporation [IO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.75, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 2.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ION Geophysical Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.81 and a Gross Margin at +39.55. ION Geophysical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Total Capital for IO is now -11.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.32. Additionally, IO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] managed to generate an average of -$92,869 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.ION Geophysical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

IO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ION Geophysical Corporation posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 74.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ION Geophysical Corporation go to 18.00%.

ION Geophysical Corporation [IO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 30.10% of IO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,004,267, which is approximately -4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 454,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.01 million in IO stocks shares; and DEUTSCHE BANK AG, currently with $1.33 million in IO stock with ownership of nearly -7.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ION Geophysical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ION Geophysical Corporation [NYSE:IO] by around 304,534 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 635,926 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,196,805 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,137,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,119 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 332,673 shares during the same period.