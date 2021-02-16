why General Electric Company [GE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.24

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] jumped around 0.27 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.73 at the close of the session, up 2.36%. The company report on February 13, 2021 that GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable April 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 5, 2021.

About GE.

General Electric Company stock is now 8.61% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GE Stock saw the intraday high of $11.74 and lowest of $11.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.26, which means current price is +12.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 84.76M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 58439656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Electric Company [GE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $12.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GE stock. On April 30, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for GE shares from 15 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

How has GE stock performed recently?

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.89. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.11. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.32.

Return on Total Capital for GE is now 1.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Electric Company [GE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.14. Additionally, GE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 197.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.

Earnings analysis for General Electric Company [GE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, General Electric Company posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE.

Insider trade positions for General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $63,735 million, or 63.00% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 733,876,690, which is approximately -5.547% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 646,951,204 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.65 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly 0.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 805 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 440,944,852 shares. Additionally, 905 investors decreased positions by around 254,306,895 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 4,738,279,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,433,530,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,855,213 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 35,370,112 shares during the same period.