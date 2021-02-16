Wall Street Analyst Initiated Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ: LIZI] surged by $3.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.7499 during the day while it closed the day at $15.82. The company report on February 14, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lizhi Inc. – LIZI.

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lizhi Inc. ("Lizhi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LIZI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com.

Lizhi Inc. stock has also gained 38.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LIZI stock has inclined by 609.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 216.40% and gained 307.73% year-on date.

The market cap for LIZI stock reached $583.60 million, with 46.11 million shares outstanding and 22.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.56M shares, LIZI reached a trading volume of 7563610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIZI shares is $8.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lizhi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Lizhi Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lizhi Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.77. With this latest performance, LIZI shares gained by 305.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 216.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.63 for Lizhi Inc. [LIZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 13.50 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.01 and a Gross Margin at +22.91. Lizhi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.26.

Return on Total Capital for LIZI is now -935.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -876.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -876.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lizhi Inc. [LIZI] managed to generate an average of -$30,018 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 167.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 6.25.Lizhi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lizhi Inc. posted -0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -263.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LIZI.

Positions in Lizhi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Lizhi Inc. [NASDAQ:LIZI] by around 683,183 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 58,429 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 44,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 697,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LIZI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 683,183 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 47,200 shares during the same period.