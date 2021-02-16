Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE: PEI] gained 13.22% or 0.3 points to close at $2.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4827922 shares. The company report on February 11, 2021 that PREIT Completes Key Step in Financial Restructuring, Extending Maturity Date of Mortgage Loan Secured by Woodland Mall.

PREIT (NYSE: PEI), a leading owner and operator of distinctive real estate in high barrier-to-entry markets, announced that it has entered into an amendment to the mortgage loan secured by Woodland Mall, one of the Company’s key redevelopment projects opened in 2019. This amendment marks a key step in the Company’s balance sheet repositioning effort.

Key terms of the amendment include:.

It opened the trading session at $2.23, the shares rose to $2.65 and dropped to $2.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PEI points out that the company has recorded 115.97% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -634.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, PEI reached to a volume of 4827922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $6 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

Trading performance analysis for PEI stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.72. With this latest performance, PEI shares gained by 144.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 115.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.72 for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.13 for the last 200 days.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.13 and a Gross Margin at +34.79. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for PEI is now 1.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 409.04. Additionally, PEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 398.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI] managed to generate an average of $268,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 540.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [PEI]

There are presently around $33 million, or 21.10% of PEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEI stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,462,510, which is approximately 488.967% of the company’s market cap and around 17.67% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,412,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 million in PEI stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $3.44 million in PEI stock with ownership of nearly -4.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust [NYSE:PEI] by around 3,898,002 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 17,884,649 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 9,078,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,704,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,156,016 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 5,415,255 shares during the same period.