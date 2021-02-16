Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $52

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] slipped around -4.88 points on Friday, while shares priced at $54.53 at the close of the session, down -8.21%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Virgin Galactic Appoints Seth Zaslow as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE), a vertically integrated aerospace and space travel company, announced the appointment of Seth Zaslow as Virgin Galactic’s Vice President of Investor Relations.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Seth will be responsible for leading the Company’s investor relations function. He will serve as the primary liaison between Virgin Galactic and the investment community overseeing all aspects of investor relations policies and initiatives.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is now 129.79% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPCE Stock saw the intraday high of $56.90 and lowest of $52.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.80, which means current price is +138.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.64M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 22087300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $32.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. On December 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPCE shares from 22 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 6.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3480.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 97.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.66 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.56, while it was recorded at 55.86 for the last single week of trading, and 22.85 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4241.26 and a Gross Margin at -138.11. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5578.82.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -27.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.25. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$232,820 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 331.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $3,150 million, or 29.90% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,260,343, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,436,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.45 million in SPCE stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $216.02 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 9.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 10,614,386 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 7,492,786 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 39,667,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,774,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,614,596 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,040,037 shares during the same period.