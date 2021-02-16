Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Stock trading around $71.90 per share: What’s Next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.87% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.63%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Twitter Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results.

Reports Year-Over-Year Total Revenue Growth of 28% to $1.29 Billion and Average Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU) Growth of 27% to 192 Million in Q4.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020.

Over the last 12 months, TWTR stock rose by 93.49%. The one-year Twitter Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -23.24. The average equity rating for TWTR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $54.53 billion, with 790.83 million shares outstanding and 777.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.75M shares, TWTR stock reached a trading volume of 38044248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $58.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $43 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $70, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on TWTR stock. On February 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TWTR shares from 50 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 120.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

TWTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.63. With this latest performance, TWTR shares gained by 52.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 90.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.78 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.57, while it was recorded at 65.26 for the last single week of trading, and 42.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twitter Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twitter Inc. [TWTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.59 and a Gross Margin at +67.13. Twitter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.37.

Return on Total Capital for TWTR is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.78. Additionally, TWTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twitter Inc. [TWTR] managed to generate an average of $299,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

TWTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twitter Inc. go to 30.70%.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $42,665 million, or 74.80% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 83,109,525, which is approximately 2.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 60,012,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.31 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.82 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly -8.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twitter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 445 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 74,969,998 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 50,902,456 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 467,517,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 593,389,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 178 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,102,683 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 12,861,667 shares during the same period.