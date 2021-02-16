Tilray Inc. [TLRY] Revenue clocked in at $200.90 million, up 251.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -9.83% or -3.16 points to close at $29.00 with a heavy trading volume of 121408352 shares. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021.

Tilray Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis production, research, cultivation and distribution, announced it will report results for 2020 full fiscal year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S. and 201-689-8263 internationally.

It opened the trading session at $29.26, the shares rose to $35.41 and dropped to $28.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded 311.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1093.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 38.30M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 121408352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $10.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tilray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $6 to $4.75. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Tilray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while MKM Partners kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Inc. is set at 7.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.00.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.75. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 93.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 311.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Tilray Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.86, while it was recorded at 39.50 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -129.69 and a Gross Margin at -21.02. Tilray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.34.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -31.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.46. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$195,121 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Tilray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Tilray Inc. [TLRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tilray Inc. posted -2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -511.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TLRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tilray Inc. go to -4.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $589 million, or 17.20% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,465,484, which is approximately 102.486% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,358,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.4 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $63.75 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly 9.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 9,790,636 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,112,614 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 8,398,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,301,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,184,437 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,449 shares during the same period.