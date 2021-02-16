TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Is Currently -0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.53%. The company report on February 11, 2021 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Pricing of $110 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of approximately 59.5 million shares of its common stock for gross proceeds of $110 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, TherapeuticsMD has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to approximately 8.9 million additional shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, TXMD stock dropped by -21.72%. The average equity rating for TXMD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $575.50 million, with 272.57 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, TXMD stock reached a trading volume of 29076364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89.

TXMD Stock Performance Analysis:

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 34.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4516, while it was recorded at 2.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4503 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TherapeuticsMD Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TXMD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $288 million, or 55.40% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,419,273, which is approximately 14.593% of the company’s market cap and around 11.22% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 19,057,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.4 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.96 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 16,069,374 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 17,949,462 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 116,520,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,539,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,003,716 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 748,033 shares during the same period.