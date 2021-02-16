The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] – find out why.

Amtech Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ASYS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 22.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.40%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, ASYS stock rose by 99.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $125.06 million, with 14.07 million shares outstanding and 13.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 78.48K shares, ASYS stock reached a trading volume of 1186559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Amtech Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Amtech Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $18, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on ASYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amtech Systems Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.94.

ASYS Stock Performance Analysis:

Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.40. With this latest performance, ASYS shares gained by 53.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 118.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.21 for Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.03, while it was recorded at 9.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amtech Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.99 and a Gross Margin at +37.34. Amtech Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.97.

Return on Total Capital for ASYS is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.72. Additionally, ASYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] managed to generate an average of -$13,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Amtech Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

ASYS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amtech Systems Inc. posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -277.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amtech Systems Inc. go to 20.00%.

Amtech Systems Inc. [ASYS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $79 million, or 60.60% of ASYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASYS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 1,101,212, which is approximately -3.567% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 899,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.71 million in ASYS stocks shares; and HARBERT FUND ADVISORS, INC., currently with $8.96 million in ASYS stock with ownership of nearly 1.404% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amtech Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Amtech Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ASYS] by around 1,264,148 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 431,163 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 5,618,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,314,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASYS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 631,746 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 22,961 shares during the same period.