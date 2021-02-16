Stifel lifts Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE: SB] jumped around 0.33 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.82 at the close of the session, up 13.25%. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Safe Bulkers, Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 15, 2021, After Market Closes.

Conference Call and Webcast: Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 9:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Safe Bulkers Inc. stock is now 116.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SB Stock saw the intraday high of $2.88 and lowest of $2.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.55, which means current price is +115.27% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 467.69K shares, SB reached a trading volume of 1954160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SB shares is $1.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Safe Bulkers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $1.50 to $1.75. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Safe Bulkers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while DNB Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on SB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe Bulkers Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for SB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.84.

How has SB stock performed recently?

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.99. With this latest performance, SB shares gained by 61.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.31 for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 1.22 for the last 200 days.

Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.95. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.11.

Return on Total Capital for SB is now 4.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.68. Additionally, SB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Safe Bulkers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Safe Bulkers Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safe Bulkers Inc. go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for Safe Bulkers Inc. [SB]

There are presently around $36 million, or 12.80% of SB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 4,611,286, which is approximately -0.747% of the company’s market cap and around 67.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,755,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.77 million in SB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.81 million in SB stock with ownership of nearly 0.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe Bulkers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Safe Bulkers Inc. [NYSE:SB] by around 761,421 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,764,471 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,251,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,777,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SB stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 278,809 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 607,680 shares during the same period.