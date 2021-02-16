SOS Limited [SOS] Stock trading around $7.44 per share: What’s Next?

SOS Limited [NYSE: SOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.72% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 91.75%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that /C O R R E C T I O N — SOS Limited/.

In the news release, SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering, issued 11-Feb-2021 by SOS Limited over Cision PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read as “SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market” rather than “SOS Ltd. Announces Pricing of $110.0 Million Registered Direct Offering”, and that the first, second and third paragraphs and company boilerplate should be revised with more clarified information rather than as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”), a high-tech company providing a wide range of data mining and marketing analysis services to its corporate and individual members in China, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase $110,000,000 worth of its American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under the NYSE rules.

Over the last 12 months, SOS stock rose by 333.79%. The average equity rating for SOS stock is currently 5.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $308.02 million, with 41.40 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.45M shares, SOS stock reached a trading volume of 148242000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SOS Limited [SOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOS Limited is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SOS Stock Performance Analysis:

SOS Limited [SOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 91.75. With this latest performance, SOS shares gained by 219.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 289.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 333.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.92 for SOS Limited [SOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 5.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOS Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOS Limited [SOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.18 and a Gross Margin at +85.34. SOS Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.70.

Return on Total Capital for SOS is now -845.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -320.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -331.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SOS Limited [SOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.43. Additionally, SOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOS Limited [SOS] managed to generate an average of -$60,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.

SOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SOS Limited posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOS.

SOS Limited [SOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.20% of SOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOS stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 37,215, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.89% of the total institutional ownership; KORE PRIVATE WEALTH LLC, holding 32,209 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in SOS stocks shares; and KLINGENSTEIN FIELDS & CO LP, currently with $98000.0 in SOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOS Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in SOS Limited [NYSE:SOS] by around 64,955 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 135,225 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 95,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,305 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,928 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 134,965 shares during the same period.