Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $4

Sify Technologies Limited [NASDAQ: SIFY] surged by $0.68 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.78 during the day while it closed the day at $4.70. The company report on January 28, 2021 that Sify Technologies Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Sify Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SIFY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on January 28, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/72847.

Sify Technologies Limited stock has also gained 59.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SIFY stock has inclined by 309.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 245.59% and gained 270.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SIFY stock reached $720.51 million, with 153.30 million shares outstanding and 122.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SIFY reached a trading volume of 4194622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIFY shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Sify Technologies Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Kaufman Bros dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2007, representing the official price target for Sify Technologies Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $7, while Kaufman Bros kept a Hold rating on SIFY stock. On January 22, 2007, analysts decreased their price target for SIFY shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sify Technologies Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.22.

SIFY stock trade performance evaluation

Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.86. With this latest performance, SIFY shares gained by 101.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 288.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.90 for Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 3.64 for the last single week of trading, and 1.26 for the last 200 days.

Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Sify Technologies Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.07.

Return on Total Capital for SIFY is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.36. Additionally, SIFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY] managed to generate an average of $3,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.

Sify Technologies Limited [SIFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 0.80% of SIFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIFY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 628,230, which is approximately 16.311% of the company’s market cap and around 27.10% of the total institutional ownership; PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD, holding 261,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 million in SIFY stocks shares; and CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, currently with $0.76 million in SIFY stock with ownership of nearly -4.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sify Technologies Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Sify Technologies Limited [NASDAQ:SIFY] by around 269,926 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 26,767 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,164,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,461,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIFY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,693 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 3,005 shares during the same period.