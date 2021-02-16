Seer Inc. [SEER] moved up 16.11: Why It’s Important

Seer Inc. [NASDAQ: SEER] surged by $9.56 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $71.8899 during the day while it closed the day at $68.92. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Seer Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company commercializing a disruptive new platform for proteomics, announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,750,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $67.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Of the 3,750,000 shares sold in the offering, 1,650,000 were sold by Seer and 2,100,000 were sold by selling stockholders of Seer.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Cowen acted as lead book-running managers for the offering.

The market cap for SEER stock reached $3.62 billion, with 52.46 million shares outstanding and 38.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 485.18K shares, SEER reached a trading volume of 1120225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seer Inc. [SEER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEER shares is $69.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Seer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Seer Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seer Inc. is set at 6.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9038.86.

SEER stock trade performance evaluation

Seer Inc. [SEER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.49 for Seer Inc. [SEER], while it was recorded at 62.36 for the last single week of trading.

Seer Inc. [SEER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seer Inc. [SEER] shares currently have an operating margin of -14554.31. Seer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13825.86.

Return on Total Capital for SEER is now -28.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Seer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.00 and a Current Ratio set at 21.00.

Seer Inc. [SEER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,217 million, or 53.50% of SEER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEER stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,567,168, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 5,840,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.56 million in SEER stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $57.62 million in SEER stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seer Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Seer Inc. [NASDAQ:SEER] by around 17,653,411 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,653,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEER stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,653,411 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.