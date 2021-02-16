Robert W. Baird lifts Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE: VCRA] price surged by 25.49 percent to reach at $10.75. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Vocera Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, reported total revenue of $56.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 14% compared to last year.

“We had an outstanding Q4. Strong execution by our enhanced sales organization and the rising priority of our solutions translated into excellent performance in our business across the board,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO. “This year, we faced unprecedented challenges around the world and rallied as a company to deliver the best results in our history.”.

A sum of 2961041 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 351.48K shares. Vocera Communications Inc. shares reached a high of $55.60 and dropped to a low of $45.00 until finishing in the latest session at $52.92.

The one-year VCRA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -30.67. The average equity rating for VCRA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCRA shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vocera Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vocera Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on VCRA stock. On July 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VCRA shares from 21 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vocera Communications Inc. is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VCRA in the course of the last twelve months was 74.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

VCRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.22. With this latest performance, VCRA shares gained by 21.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.18 for Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.72, while it was recorded at 47.03 for the last single week of trading, and 30.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vocera Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +59.57. Vocera Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.96.

Return on Total Capital for VCRA is now -5.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, VCRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] managed to generate an average of -$27,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Vocera Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

VCRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vocera Communications Inc. posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vocera Communications Inc. go to 28.00%.

Vocera Communications Inc. [VCRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,918 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCRA stocks are: BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,182,706, which is approximately -0.746% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,892,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.05 million in VCRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $148.22 million in VCRA stock with ownership of nearly 6.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vocera Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Vocera Communications Inc. [NYSE:VCRA] by around 3,432,924 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 2,880,170 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 29,932,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,245,997 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCRA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,092,583 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 511,396 shares during the same period.