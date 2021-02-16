ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] Revenue clocked in at $4.40 million, up 226.52% YTD: What’s Next?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ: RWLK] price surged by 17.44 percent to reach at $0.64. The company report on January 6, 2021 that ReWalk Robotics Repays Outstanding Balance on Kreos Credit Line.

Credit line originally established in 2015 is now fully paid off.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq:RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced that it has repaid in full the outstanding balance on its credit line from Kreos Capital V (Expert Fund) Limited (“Kreos”). The final payment was made on December 29, 2020 and discharged all of the Company’s obligations to Kreos.

A sum of 8658622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.60M shares. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares reached a high of $6.00 and dropped to a low of $3.55 until finishing in the latest session at $4.31.

The one-year RWLK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -72.4. The average equity rating for RWLK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RWLK shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RWLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2016, representing the official price target for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on RWLK stock. On May 22, 2015, analysts increased their price target for RWLK shares from 11 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for RWLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.85. With this latest performance, RWLK shares gained by 135.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 239.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 416.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RWLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.09 for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 3.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.46 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] shares currently have an operating margin of -288.28 and a Gross Margin at +55.94. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -319.13.

Return on Total Capital for RWLK is now -92.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -138.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.72. Additionally, RWLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [RWLK] managed to generate an average of -$311,020 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RWLK.

There are presently around $3 million, or 18.20% of RWLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RWLK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 307,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.88% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 277,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in RWLK stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.22 million in RWLK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. [NASDAQ:RWLK] by around 384,458 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 167,554 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 161,950 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 713,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RWLK stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,191 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 56,057 shares during the same period.