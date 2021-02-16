QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] is 85.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

QuickLogic Corporation [NASDAQ: QUIK] price surged by 28.70 percent to reach at $1.57. The company report on February 10, 2021 that QuickLogic Launches Qomu – an Open Source SoC Dev Kit That Fits in Your USB Port.

– Tiny form factor fits in USB Type A port found on almost every computer, enabling portability and development anywhere.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

– Supported by 100% open source hardware and software tools for the MCU and embedded FPGA core.

A sum of 3453186 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 165.05K shares. QuickLogic Corporation shares reached a high of $8.17 and dropped to a low of $5.6226 until finishing in the latest session at $7.04.

The one-year QUIK stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.8. The average equity rating for QUIK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUIK shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUIK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for QuickLogic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $2 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2018, representing the official price target for QuickLogic Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuickLogic Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUIK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

QUIK Stock Performance Analysis:

QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.72. With this latest performance, QUIK shares gained by 72.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 99.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUIK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.20 for QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.94, while it was recorded at 5.11 for the last single week of trading, and 3.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QuickLogic Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.96 and a Gross Margin at +57.27. QuickLogic Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -149.80.

Return on Total Capital for QUIK is now -47.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.06. Additionally, QUIK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] managed to generate an average of -$190,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.QuickLogic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

QUIK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuickLogic Corporation posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUIK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuickLogic Corporation go to 20.00%.

QuickLogic Corporation [QUIK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18 million, or 24.80% of QUIK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUIK stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 775,222, which is approximately -12.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 653,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.6 million in QUIK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.11 million in QUIK stock with ownership of nearly 0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuickLogic Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in QuickLogic Corporation [NASDAQ:QUIK] by around 68,884 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 654,909 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,833,054 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,556,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUIK stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,070 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 291,690 shares during the same period.