Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] is 35.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -3.62% on the last trading session, reaching $31.91 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Palantir is scheduled to release Q4 2020 earnings at 6:00am MT / 8:00am ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Starting, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/pltr-theoldthatisstrongdoesnotwither. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call.

Palantir Technologies Inc. represents 1.65 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.68 billion with the latest information. PLTR stock price has been found in the range of $31.34 to $33.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 72.00M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 60925592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $17.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock. On December 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.68, while it was recorded at 34.99 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.63 and a Gross Margin at +67.36. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.20.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -109.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -111.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -179.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.19. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$245,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $9,414 million, or 14.30% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: DISRUPTIVE TECHNOLOGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 41,011,231, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,350,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.06 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $954.24 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 245,044,868 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 14,607,016 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 35,368,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,020,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 271 new institutional investments in for a total of 191,288,399 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 10,335,574 shares during the same period.