Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Revenue clocked in at $406.20 million, up 24.75% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 14.29% or 0.46 points to close at $3.68 with a heavy trading volume of 11754516 shares. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Ships makes the world go.

January 19, 2021.

Dear Shareholders and Investors,.

It opened the trading session at $3.23, the shares rose to $3.70 and dropped to $3.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAT points out that the company has recorded -17.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -60.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 11754516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAT shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.00. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 22.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.87 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.33. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.26.

Return on Total Capital for NAT is now 3.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.15. Additionally, NAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] managed to generate an average of -$517,600 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordic American Tankers Limited posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordic American Tankers Limited go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $172 million, or 31.60% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,721,613, which is approximately 10.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,004,136 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.41 million in NAT stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $14.72 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 62.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 7,536,156 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,001,392 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 34,115,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,652,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,713,627 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,927,509 shares during the same period.