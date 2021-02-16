Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] Stock trading around $1.44 per share: What’s Next?

Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ: NAKD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.69% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.91%. The company report on February 6, 2021 that Law Offices Of Gary R Carlin APC Adds Six Hedge Funds, Nine Brokers, And Thirteen Stocks To Robinhood Class Action.

A class action lawsuit filed in California Southern District Court on January 28, 2021 has been amended to include six hedge fund companies worth billions of dollars, a total of ten online brokers who manipulated the stock market, and the thirteen stocks involved.

SIX HEDGE FUNDS AND NINE BROKERS ADDED TO ROBINHOOD CLASS ACTION.

Over the last 12 months, NAKD stock rose by 142.38%.

The market cap for the stock reached $615.56 million, with 427.47 million shares outstanding and 424.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 248.10M shares, NAKD stock reached a trading volume of 163016928 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naked Brand Group Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.33.

Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.91. With this latest performance, NAKD shares gained by 209.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 375.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.61 for Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5493, while it was recorded at 1.3600 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4374 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.03 and a Gross Margin at +25.78. Naked Brand Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.30.

Return on Total Capital for NAKD is now -25.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,209.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.74. Additionally, NAKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Naked Brand Group Limited [NAKD] managed to generate an average of -$61,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Naked Brand Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $3 million, or 0.50% of NAKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAKD stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 1,033,721, which is approximately 1176.388% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 532,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in NAKD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in NAKD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Naked Brand Group Limited [NASDAQ:NAKD] by around 1,666,797 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 227,604 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 117,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,011,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAKD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 321,279 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 227,604 shares during the same period.