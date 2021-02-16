Morgan Stanley slashes price target on QuantumScape Corporation [QS] – find out why.

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 21.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.64. The company report on February 15, 2021 that QUANTUMSCAPE INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed.

The Thornton Law Firm alerts QuantumScape investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape stock or other securities (NYSE:QS) between November.. Thornton Law Firm LLP

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The Thornton Law Firm alerts QuantumScape investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape stock or other securities (NYSE:QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. QS investors may visit www.tenlaw.com

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43707184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 7.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.95%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $11.35 billion, with 207.70 million shares outstanding and 134.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.79M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 43707184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 5.27

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.37, while it was recorded at 47.11 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,505 million, or 10.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.59% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,752,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.6 million in QS stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $49.9 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,339,083 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,276,435 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,078,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,537,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,139,504 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,710 shares during the same period.