Tuesday, February 16, 2021
type here...
Market

Morgan Stanley slashes price target on QuantumScape Corporation [QS] – find out why.

By Misty Lee

Must read

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 21.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $54.64. The company report on February 15, 2021 that QUANTUMSCAPE INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The Thornton Law Firm alerts QuantumScape investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape stock or other securities (NYSE:QS) between November.. Thornton Law Firm LLP

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio

Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash.

Click here to download your free report right away

Sponsored

The Thornton Law Firm alerts QuantumScape investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased QuantumScape stock or other securities (NYSE:QS) between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020. QS investors may visit www.tenlaw.com

The results of the trading session contributed to over 43707184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of QuantumScape Corporation stands at 7.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.95%.

The market cap for QS stock reached $11.35 billion, with 207.70 million shares outstanding and 134.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.79M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 43707184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $46.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 5.27

How has QS stock performed recently?

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.69.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.13 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.37, while it was recorded at 47.11 for the last single week of trading.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]

There are presently around $1,505 million, or 10.51% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.59% of the total institutional ownership; BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, holding 7,752,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $423.6 million in QS stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $49.9 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

133 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 27,339,083 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 2,276,435 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 2,078,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,537,024 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,139,504 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,865,710 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleMarket Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

More articles

Market

Market Analysts see Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. slipped around -0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.82 at the close of the session, down -9.00%....
Read more
Market

why AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.51

Brandon Evans - 0
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 02/12/21, posting a -0.36 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.59....
Read more
Market

Jefferies slashes price target on Global Ship Lease Inc. [GSL] – find out why.

Caleb Clifford - 0
Global Ship Lease Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more
Equity Analysis

AMC and GameStop Stocks Are No Longer Restricted In Robinhood

Misty Lee - 0
Robinhood Markets' decision to lift trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment shares has resulted in their recovery before the conference. The two companies...
Read more
US Equities

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Brandon Evans - 0
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has announced its fourth-quarter 2020 financial results. The company's revenues and profits grew in line with market expectations....
Read more
Stock Stories

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) worthy stock for long-term investors?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
A report on Peloton Interactive (PTON) fourth-quarter earnings is scheduled to be released ‎this week. The Cowen Group released updated PTON shares forecasts days...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more
US Equities

Philip Morris International’s Stock Is Driven By IQOS’s Increasing Growth: PM Stock

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Shares of Philip Morris International (PM) reacted positively to the fourth quarter's earnings report. PM-related firms' stocks rose 8.77% for the week, with a...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.