Morgan Stanley lifts Fisker Inc. [FSR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] gained 22.99% on the last trading session, reaching $18.99 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Fisker Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Webcast.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR, or “Fisker”) — designer and manufacturer of the world’s most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions — announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close Thursday, Feb. 25. The release will be followed by a conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST). Speakers on the call will be Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer; Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, chief financial officer; and Dr. Burkhard Huhnke, chief technology officer of Fisker Inc.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the Events and Presentations page of Fisker’s Investor Relations website: https://investors.fiskerinc.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call and will remain on the website for 12 months following the call.

Fisker Inc. represents 144.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.28 billion with the latest information. FSR stock price has been found in the range of $17.27 to $19.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.08M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 70861600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $21.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 1.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for FSR stock

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.68. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 21.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.61 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.68, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fisker Inc. [FSR]

There are presently around $766 million, or 33.80% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,553,661, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,127,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.36 million in FSR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $56.51 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -39.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 33,965,051 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 24,130,812 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,778,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,317,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,129,390 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 15,525,232 shares during the same period.