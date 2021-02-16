Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] Is Currently 29.23 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ: MFH] closed the trading session at $6.41 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.80, while the highest price level was $6.45. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Announces Results of 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MFH) announced the results of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting, held on February 5, 2021 in Beijing, where it adopted resolutions, effective immediately, to: (i) increase the authorized share capital of the Company from US$50,000 to US$250,000; and (ii) re-elect following nominees as members of the Company’s Board of Directors:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 110.16 percent and weekly performance of 48.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 89.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 62.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 162.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 711.83K shares, MFH reached to a volume of 1795314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

MFH stock trade performance evaluation

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.38. With this latest performance, MFH shares gained by 62.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 278.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.48 for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 2.71 for the last 200 days.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.23 and a Gross Margin at +85.21. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH] managed to generate an average of $25,463 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [MFH]: Insider Ownership positions

4 institutional holders increased their position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. [NASDAQ:MFH] by around 43,996 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 38,132 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 38,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MFH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,988 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 38,132 shares during the same period.

