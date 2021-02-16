Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Market cap of Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] reaches 2.48B – now what?

By Brandon Evans

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] traded at a low on 02/12/21, posting a -3.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.57. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Zomedica Corp. Announces Closing of $173.5 Million Bought Deal.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, announced that the closing of its previously announced public offering of 91,315,790 common shares of Zomedica, at a price to the public of $1.90 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. As previously announced, Zomedica also has granted to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 13,697,368 additional common shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 103503128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zomedica Corp. stands at 21.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.56%.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $2.48 billion, with 550.54 million shares outstanding and 521.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.70M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 103503128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $1.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.55. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 163.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1729.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1892.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.23 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.79, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 0.31 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -687.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -687.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -687.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -387.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$706,573 per employee.Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 25.60 and a Current Ratio set at 25.60.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $133 million, or 6.00% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,340,445, which is approximately 79.474% of the company’s market cap and around 4.42% of the total institutional ownership; CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., holding 12,254,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.49 million in ZOM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21.73 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 23,409,994 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,173,382 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 27,273,577 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,856,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,760,885 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 927,398 shares during the same period.

