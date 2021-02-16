Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] reaches 8.28B – now what?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] jumped around 8.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $39.98 at the close of the session, up 26.92%. The company report on January 19, 2021 that Churchill Capital Corp IV Issues Statement.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV, CCIV.UN) issued the following statement in response to inquiries from shareholders and the New York Stock Exchange, as well as the unusual trading in shares of the Company’s common stock in recent days:.

Churchill Capital IV is a special purpose acquisition corporation that was formed solely for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Compared to the average trading volume of 27.62M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 69175944 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 4.18

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.00 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.07, while it was recorded at 34.11 for the last single week of trading.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 68,250,386 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 6,185,328 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,442,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,878,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,073,283 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,184,570 shares during the same period.