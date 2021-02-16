Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Market Analysts see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

By Edison Baldwin

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] gained 15.28% on the last trading session, reaching $2.49 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2021 that Ampio Announces Early Positive Data in Phase 1 Trial of Inhaled Ampion in COVID-19 Respiratory Distress.

– Subjects who received Ampion treatment required less oxygen than standard of care alone.

– Subjects who received Ampion treatment were stable or had improvement on the Ordinal Scale for Clinical Improvement (Ordinal Scale) compared to the standard of care patients.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 178.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $399.69 million with the latest information. AMPE stock price has been found in the range of $2.25 to $2.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.14M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 22549960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.04. With this latest performance, AMPE shares gained by 74.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 263.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.93 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 0.98 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMPE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $61 million, or 13.70% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,078,725, which is approximately 17.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,104,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.73 million in AMPE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.08 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 37.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 6,490,400 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 332,890 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 17,484,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,307,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,947 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 98,488 shares during the same period.

