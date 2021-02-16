Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 133.82% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 32.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.59. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces $15.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $15.0 million of ordinary shares at a price of $0.888 per share. The Company will issue a total of 16,891,892 ordinary shares to the institutional investors. As part of the transaction, the Company will also issue to the investors warrants (“Warrants”) for the purchase of up to 8,445,946 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.11 per share, which Warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 56125852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luokung Technology Corp. stands at 30.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.11%.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $299.40 million, with 188.30 million shares outstanding and 120.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.17M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 56125852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 148.44. With this latest performance, LKCO shares gained by 89.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.02 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7077, while it was recorded at 1.1161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5855 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -167.32 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.81.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -40.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.24. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$173,149 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.90% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,117,617, which is approximately -25.897% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 301,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.48 million in LKCO stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.42 million in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 491.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 265,306 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,286,749 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,331,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,883,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,305 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 57,119 shares during the same period.