Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] Revenue clocked in at $16.90 million, up 130.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] gained 30.88% or 1.05 points to close at $4.45 with a heavy trading volume of 7199983 shares. The company report on January 12, 2021 that Lion Announces Acquisition of Lion FinTech Group.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services with a focus on Chinese investors, announced it will acquire 100% of Lion FinTech Group Limited for an amount to be agreed upon with a definitive agreement expected to be signed by March 31, 2021. Through its subsidiary, Royal Lion Middle East DMCC, Lion FinTech holds a proprietary trading license for crypto assets in Dubai. The Company expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Royal Lion Middle East DMCC holds its proprietary trading license with the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (“DMCC”), and functions as a central counterparty in the crypto asset market. Upon expected completion of the acquisition, Lion’s clients will have access to trade legal tender crypto currencies under regulated conditions, ensuring safe transactions. Royal Lion Middle East DMCC is the only license holder with DMCC that supports FIAT currency, which, following the acquisition, will provide Lion’s clients with an efficient and secure platform to exchange FIAT currencies with crypto currencies. With the license authorized for relevant financial activities and business resources, Lion plans to offer its clients crypto assets-backed trust funds as the best alternative avenue to invest in crypto assets.

It opened the trading session at $3.50, the shares rose to $4.63 and dropped to $3.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LGHL points out that the company has recorded 20.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, LGHL reached to a volume of 7199983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.99. With this latest performance, LGHL shares gained by 8.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.87 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading.

There are presently around $4 million, or 5.70% of LGHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGHL stocks are: OXFORD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP with ownership of 337,270, which is approximately 237.27% of the company’s market cap and around 15.83% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 273,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in LGHL stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in LGHL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 586,498 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 767,933 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 528,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 340,959 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 751,961 shares during the same period.