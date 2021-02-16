Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] Revenue clocked in at $234.90 million, down -0.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: LLNW] slipped around -0.61 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.95 at the close of the session, down -13.27%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results.

Record annual revenue of $230.2 million increases 15% from 2019.

2020 GAAP net loss of $(19.3) million versus $(16.0) million in 2019.

Limelight Networks Inc. stock is now -0.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLNW Stock saw the intraday high of $3.96 and lowest of $3.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.19, which means current price is +21.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, LLNW reached a trading volume of 28758098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLNW shares is $6.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Limelight Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Limelight Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Underperform rating on LLNW stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LLNW shares from 9 to 4.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Limelight Networks Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

How has LLNW stock performed recently?

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.72. With this latest performance, LLNW shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.30, while it was recorded at 4.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.27 for the last 200 days.

Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.84 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Limelight Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.00.

Return on Total Capital for LLNW is now -9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.33. Additionally, LLNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW] managed to generate an average of -$26,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Limelight Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Earnings analysis for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Limelight Networks Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Limelight Networks Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Limelight Networks Inc. [LLNW]

There are presently around $348 million, or 73.40% of LLNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,071,851, which is approximately 16.396% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,471,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.59 million in LLNW stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $20.47 million in LLNW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Limelight Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Limelight Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:LLNW] by around 16,584,778 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 25,866,166 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 45,611,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,062,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLNW stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,603,704 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 19,208,133 shares during the same period.