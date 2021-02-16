Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] gain 155.42% so far this year. What now?

Lianluo Smart Limited [NASDAQ: LLIT] surged by $2.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.99 during the day while it closed the day at $10.60. The company report on October 29, 2020 that LIANLUO SMART INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Lianluo Smart Limited – LLIT.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of Lianluo Smart Limited (NasdaqGS: LLIT) with Newegg Inc. pursuant to which Lianluo shareholders will end up owning just approximately 0.98% of the post-merger company. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-llit/ to learn more.

Lianluo Smart Limited stock has also gained 42.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LLIT stock has inclined by 188.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 227.16% and gained 155.42% year-on date.

The market cap for LLIT stock reached $29.89 million, with 3.18 million shares outstanding and 1.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 925.61K shares, LLIT reached a trading volume of 9563483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lianluo Smart Limited is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

LLIT stock trade performance evaluation

Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.86. With this latest performance, LLIT shares gained by 113.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 227.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.33 for Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.65, while it was recorded at 8.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] shares currently have an operating margin of -991.60 and a Gross Margin at -130.16. Lianluo Smart Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1160.75.

Return on Total Capital for LLIT is now -250.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -487.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -487.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT] managed to generate an average of -$158,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Lianluo Smart Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Lianluo Smart Limited [LLIT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.10% of LLIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLIT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 44,540, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 52.90% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 19,686 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in LLIT stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $54000.0 in LLIT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lianluo Smart Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Lianluo Smart Limited [NASDAQ:LLIT] by around 59,736 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 23,246 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLIT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,664 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,304 shares during the same period.