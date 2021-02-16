Inpixon [INPX] moved down -14.66: Why It’s Important

Inpixon [NASDAQ: INPX] loss -14.66% on the last trading session, reaching $1.98 price per share at the time. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Inpixon Announces Pricing of $30.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market.

Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor to purchase 15,000,000 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.00 per share (or $1.999 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.00 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent in connection with the offering.

Inpixon represents 58.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $136.80 million with the latest information. INPX stock price has been found in the range of $1.81 to $2.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.74M shares, INPX reached a trading volume of 29150618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inpixon [INPX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inpixon is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for INPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for INPX stock

Inpixon [INPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.75. With this latest performance, INPX shares gained by 69.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.06 for Inpixon [INPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2645, while it was recorded at 1.8840 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2598 for the last 200 days.

Inpixon [INPX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inpixon [INPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -478.65 and a Gross Margin at -7.27. Inpixon’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -539.45.

Return on Total Capital for INPX is now -251.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -580.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -629.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -203.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inpixon [INPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.07. Additionally, INPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inpixon [INPX] managed to generate an average of -$311,844 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Inpixon’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Inpixon [INPX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inpixon posted -2340/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1980/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inpixon go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inpixon [INPX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 2.90% of INPX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INPX stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 920,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in INPX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.82 million in INPX stock with ownership of nearly 288.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inpixon stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Inpixon [NASDAQ:INPX] by around 4,605,182 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 75,276 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 341,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,022,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INPX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,972,850 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 69,400 shares during the same period.