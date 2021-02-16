HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] Stock trading around $502.40 per share: What’s Next?

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE: HUBS] price surged by 16.36 percent to reach at $70.64. The company report on February 12, 2021 that HubSpot Surpasses 100,000 Customers and $1 Billion in Annual Recurring Revenue, Celebrates the Companies Using its CRM Platform to Scale.

These achievements are important milestones in HubSpot’s 15-year history and follow a year of significant expansion across the company’s CRM platform.

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced that it has surpassed 100,000 paying customers and has reached $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, marking two important milestones in the company’s nearly 15-year history.

A sum of 1627883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 523.76K shares. HubSpot Inc. shares reached a high of $527.689 and dropped to a low of $497.07 until finishing in the latest session at $502.40.

The one-year HUBS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.5. The average equity rating for HUBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $427.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $360 to $525. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for HubSpot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $470, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on HUBS stock. On January 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUBS shares from 345 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc. is set at 21.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 2277.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

HUBS Stock Performance Analysis:

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.96. With this latest performance, HUBS shares gained by 25.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.65 for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 396.25, while it was recorded at 439.84 for the last single week of trading, and 296.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HubSpot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +80.74. HubSpot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.96.

Return on Total Capital for HUBS is now -5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.61. Additionally, HUBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] managed to generate an average of -$15,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.HubSpot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

HUBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HubSpot Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc. go to 20.00%.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,768 million, or 90.80% of HUBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,961,986, which is approximately 2.411% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,644,786 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in HUBS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.61 billion in HUBS stock with ownership of nearly -16.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HubSpot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 271 institutional holders increased their position in HubSpot Inc. [NYSE:HUBS] by around 5,044,298 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 3,929,499 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 32,364,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,338,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,372,757 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 280,547 shares during the same period.