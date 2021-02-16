Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] moved up 32.61: Why It’s Important

Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FTFT] closed the trading session at $8.50 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.77, while the highest price level was $8.50. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Future FinTech and China Foundation of Consumer Protection Enter Into Cooperation Agreement to Use Blockchain Technology Against Counterfeit Products.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “Company”), a leading blockchain based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that, its wholly-owned subsidiary Chain Cloud Mall Network and Technology (Tianjin) Co., Limited (“CCM”) has signed a cooperation agreement with The Merchandise and Quality Week Magazine, a news magazine directly owned by China Foundation of Consumer Protection. The cooperation has a term for five years, from February 1, 2021 to January 31, 2026. The Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection will set up a “Quality and Safety Office” and appoint Mr. Zhi Yan, the general manager of CCM, as the deputy director of that office for a term of one year, who will be responsible for building the quality and safety credit system for Chinese brands and enterprises under the “Responsible Brand Plan”. The “Responsible Brand Plan” will be officially launched in March 2021 and operated by the “Quality and Safety Office” of the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of China Foundation of Consumer Protection.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Mr. Zhi Yan said that: “The Responsible Brand Plan will make full use of the real name based blockchain anti-counterfeiting tracing technology developed by CCM, which will not only protect the legitimate rights and interests of the enterprises and their brands, but also impose responsibility for their product’s quality and safety.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 352.13 percent and weekly performance of 53.71 percent. The stock has been moved at 241.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 316.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.62M shares, FTFT reached to a volume of 40034864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Future FinTech Group Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 721.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FTFT stock trade performance evaluation

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.71. With this latest performance, FTFT shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 241.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 849.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 2.47 for the last 200 days.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1066.32 and a Gross Margin at +38.19. Future FinTech Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1415.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] managed to generate an average of -$60,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Future FinTech Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Future FinTech Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Future FinTech Group Inc. [FTFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10 million, or 0.40% of FTFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTFT stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 918,030, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 46.91% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 90,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in FTFT stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.55 million in FTFT stock with ownership of nearly 261.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Future FinTech Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Future FinTech Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FTFT] by around 1,083,848 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 76,098 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,135,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTFT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,877 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 75,280 shares during the same period.