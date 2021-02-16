EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $8

EuroDry Ltd. [NASDAQ: EDRY] surged by $1.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.00 during the day while it closed the day at $10.06. The company report on February 11, 2021 that EuroDry Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 after market closes in New York.

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

EuroDry Ltd. stock has also gained 30.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDRY stock has inclined by 124.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 133.95% and gained 83.58% year-on date.

The market cap for EDRY stock reached $18.91 million, with 2.28 million shares outstanding and 1.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 158.60K shares, EDRY reached a trading volume of 1411918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for EuroDry Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EuroDry Ltd. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDRY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EDRY stock trade performance evaluation

EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.99. With this latest performance, EDRY shares gained by 60.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 133.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.46, while it was recorded at 8.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.04 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. EuroDry Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Return on Total Capital for EDRY is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.94. Additionally, EDRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.EuroDry Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EuroDry Ltd. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 95.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDRY.

EuroDry Ltd. [EDRY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.60% of EDRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDRY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 38,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.39 million in EDRY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.13 million in EDRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EuroDry Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in EuroDry Ltd. [NASDAQ:EDRY] by around 51,930 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,798 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 179,587 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDRY stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,930 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11 shares during the same period.