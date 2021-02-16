EHang Holdings Limited [EH] moved up 14.42: Why It’s Important

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] jumped around 15.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $124.09 at the close of the session, up 14.42%. The company report on February 8, 2021 that EHang Joins EU GOF 2.0 Research Project.

Goal to Integrate Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management into Air Traffic Management.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company, announced its participation in the European Union “GOF 2.0 Integrated Urban Airspace Validation” project, which is a follow-up to the SESAR JU GOF U-space project. GOF 2.0 is focused on developing the safe, secure, and sustainable integration of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations in urban airspace. As one of the 13 consortium members and the leading passenger electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) company, EHang is expected to ensure safe flight operations in all degrees of airspace in order to provide fair and efficient access to shared airspace.

EHang Holdings Limited stock is now 487.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EH Stock saw the intraday high of $129.80 and lowest of $103.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 110.00, which means current price is +514.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 2715432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]?

Needham have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 12.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 212.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 149.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

How has EH stock performed recently?

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.42. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 226.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1248.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 900.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.55 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.54, while it was recorded at 101.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.26 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.84 and a Gross Margin at +58.46. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.85.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -23.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] managed to generate an average of -$29,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

Insider trade positions for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $33 million, or 1.40% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AVIVA PLC with ownership of 108,205, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.25% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 83,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.31 million in EH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $3.32 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly 102.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 250,612 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 217 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 235,102 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 17 shares during the same period.