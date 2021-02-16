Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain 86.53% so far this year. What now?

Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE: DSX] closed the trading session at $3.60 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.945, while the highest price level was $3.78. The company report on February 9, 2021 that Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Protefs.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Reachy International (HK) Co., Limited, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Protefs. The gross charter rate is US$10,650 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum March 10, 2022 up to maximum May 20, 2022. The charter commenced yesterday. The m/v Protefs was chartered, as previously announced, to Phaethon International Company AG, at a gross charter rate of US$9,900 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The “Protefs” is a 73,630 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2004.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 86.53 percent and weekly performance of 37.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 141.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 50.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 141.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 726.54K shares, DSX reached to a volume of 5855999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DSX shares is $3.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Diana Shipping Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $2.25 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Diana Shipping Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diana Shipping Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for DSX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.87.

DSX stock trade performance evaluation

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.93. With this latest performance, DSX shares gained by 50.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 141.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.45 for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.21, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 1.69 for the last 200 days.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +30.66. Diana Shipping Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.77.

Return on Total Capital for DSX is now 3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.32. Additionally, DSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] managed to generate an average of -$10,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diana Shipping Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -350.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diana Shipping Inc. go to 5.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc. [DSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77 million, or 24.10% of DSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DSX stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 6,331,923, which is approximately 5.783% of the company’s market cap and around 17.80% of the total institutional ownership; HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, holding 5,724,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.61 million in DSX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $11.46 million in DSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diana Shipping Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Diana Shipping Inc. [NYSE:DSX] by around 1,483,014 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,049,770 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 17,922,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,455,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DSX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 441,237 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 925,086 shares during the same period.