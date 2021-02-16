Credit Suisse lifts Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.6201 during the day while it closed the day at $33.53. The company report on February 13, 2021 that Wells Fargo & Company Announces Pricing of Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced the consideration applicable to certain securities included in the previously announced cash tender offers (the “Offers”) by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC (“Wells Fargo Securities”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, to purchase up to $6,400,000,000 combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of the 11 series of Wells Fargo & Company securities listed in the table below (each, a “Series of Securities,” and collectively, the “Securities”). The Offers are being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated Jan. 29, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as amended in the manner described in the press release dated Feb. 12, 2021 that was released by Wells Fargo & Company earlier (the “Amendment”). The Amendment also provides the initial results of the Offers.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005494/en/.

Wells Fargo & Company stock has also gained 2.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WFC stock has inclined by 38.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.01% and gained 11.10% year-on date.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $135.28 billion, with 4.12 billion shares outstanding and 4.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 36.36M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 34473056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $37.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 26 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 109.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.06, while it was recorded at 33.22 for the last single week of trading, and 26.62 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.59. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.11.

Return on Total Capital for WFC is now 0.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.09. Additionally, WFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.61.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Wells Fargo & Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -97.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to -4.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $97,442 million, or 70.30% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 316,366,883, which is approximately -1.008% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,859,421 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.52 billion in WFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.57 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 4.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 383,441,966 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 288,985,946 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 2,233,699,976 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,906,127,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,548,209 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 45,810,181 shares during the same period.