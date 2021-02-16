Cowen Inc. [COWN] moved up 17.51: Why It’s Important

Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ: COWN] closed the trading session at $33.76 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.98, while the highest price level was $34.3599. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Cowen Announces Record Financial Results for Full Year 2020.

Reports Record 4Q20 US GAAP Net Income of $90.5 million, or $2.98 per diluted share.

Economic Operating Income in 4Q20 of $138.7 million, or $4.58 per diluted share (Non-GAAP).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 29.90 percent and weekly performance of 19.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 96.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 502.51K shares, COWN reached to a volume of 1546440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cowen Inc. [COWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COWN shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COWN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cowen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cowen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cowen Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for COWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for COWN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.44.

COWN stock trade performance evaluation

Cowen Inc. [COWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.63. With this latest performance, COWN shares gained by 17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.69 for Cowen Inc. [COWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.92, while it was recorded at 29.29 for the last single week of trading, and 19.54 for the last 200 days.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cowen Inc. [COWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.42 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Cowen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.12.

Return on Total Capital for COWN is now 1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 270.03. Additionally, COWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cowen Inc. [COWN] managed to generate an average of $18,589 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cowen Inc. [COWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cowen Inc. posted -0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -271.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cowen Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cowen Inc. [COWN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $900 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COWN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,849,023, which is approximately 7.72% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,006,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.75 million in COWN stocks shares; and ARBITER PARTNERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $65.84 million in COWN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cowen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Cowen Inc. [NASDAQ:COWN] by around 3,478,319 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 3,315,968 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,872,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,666,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COWN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,306,431 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 995,122 shares during the same period.