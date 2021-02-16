Conformis Inc. [CFMS] Revenue clocked in at $72.00 million, up 69.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ: CFMS] plunged by -$0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.16 during the day while it closed the day at $1.12. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Conformis, Inc. Announces Pricing of $85 Million Underwritten Offering of Common Stock.

Conformis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFMS) announced it has priced an underwritten public offering of 80,952,381 shares of its common stock at an offering price of $1.05 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering will be approximately $85 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Conformis Inc. stock has also loss -10.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CFMS stock has inclined by 67.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.21% and gained 69.70% year-on date.

The market cap for CFMS stock reached $115.20 million, with 71.23 million shares outstanding and 65.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, CFMS reached a trading volume of 31820576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conformis Inc. [CFMS]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Conformis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Conformis Inc. stock. On August 04, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CFMS shares from 6 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conformis Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31.

CFMS stock trade performance evaluation

Conformis Inc. [CFMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.40. With this latest performance, CFMS shares gained by 29.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for Conformis Inc. [CFMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9232, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8230 for the last 200 days.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conformis Inc. [CFMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +47.45. Conformis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.78.

Return on Total Capital for CFMS is now -53.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.05. Additionally, CFMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conformis Inc. [CFMS] managed to generate an average of -$105,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.14.Conformis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conformis Inc. [CFMS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conformis Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conformis Inc. go to -14.58%.

Conformis Inc. [CFMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 31.80% of CFMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFMS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,477,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 5,882,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.59 million in CFMS stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.32 million in CFMS stock with ownership of nearly -10.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conformis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Conformis Inc. [NASDAQ:CFMS] by around 9,283,573 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,382,089 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 16,846,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,512,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFMS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,801,909 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 511,658 shares during the same period.