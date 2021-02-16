Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] moved up 35.81: Why It’s Important

Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ: CCNC] jumped around 1.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $6.75 at the close of the session, up 35.81%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Code Chain New Continent Limited Announces Executive Leadership Team to Enter Cryptocurrency Market.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (the “Company” or “Code Chain”) (NASDAQ: CCNC), a leading eco-technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Feng to the role of Co-Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Jianing (George) Yu to the role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

David Feng holds years of experience as a senior computer network security engineer. As the strategic expert and architect in Blockchain, he has applied for several patents on Blockchain core technology, artificial intelligence, and big data. For an extensive period of time, Feng has researched and explored how to apply Blockchain technology to computer network technology security. He continuously strives to explore the security, technical details, and application of Blockchain cryptocurrency. As a result, he often gets invited to provide e-currency consulting services on various topics like alternative currency planning, Bitcoin processing, compliance, monetization strategy, and risk management, and virtual currency platform.

Code Chain New Continent Limited stock is now 247.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCNC Stock saw the intraday high of $8.35 and lowest of $5.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.98, which means current price is +277.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 727.48K shares, CCNC reached a trading volume of 16199516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Code Chain New Continent Limited is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has CCNC stock performed recently?

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 132.76. With this latest performance, CCNC shares gained by 192.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 297.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 440.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.58 for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.48 and a Gross Margin at +2.87. Code Chain New Continent Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.12.

Return on Total Capital for CCNC is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.06. Additionally, CCNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.01.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Code Chain New Continent Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for Code Chain New Continent Limited [CCNC]

0 institutional holders increased their position in Code Chain New Continent Limited [NASDAQ:CCNC] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,782 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 0 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCNC stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782 shares during the same period.