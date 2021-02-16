Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] is 101.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVR] gained 13.53% on the last trading session, reaching $17.96 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Blueberries Medical Appoints Former Clever Leaves Global Head of B2B as President of Latin American Operations.

Blueberries Medical Corp. (CSE: BBM) (OTC: BBRRF) (FRA: 1OA) (the “Company” or “Blueberries”), a Latin American licensed producer of medicinal cannabis and cannabis-derived products, is pleased to announce the appointment of José María Forero, the former Global Head of B2B of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (“Clever Leaves”) as President of Latin American Operations, effective February 16, 2021.

Mr. Forero is a C-level executive with 17+ years of regional and global experience in sales having led successful development of commercial departments within numerous companies, including most recently Clever Leaves, the largest medical cannabis licensed producer in Colombia. Mr. Forero is an Industrial Engineer and has an Executive MBA degree from INALDE Busines School.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. represents 21.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $392.43 million with the latest information. CLVR stock price has been found in the range of $15.08 to $19.4602.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, CLVR reached a trading volume of 5249165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.44.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.04 for Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [CLVR], while it was recorded at 15.33 for the last single week of trading.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $240 million, or 13.00% of CLVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVR stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,723,488, which is approximately 17.301% of the company’s market cap and around 17.00% of the total institutional ownership; FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, holding 1,613,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.98 million in CLVR stocks shares; and CNH PARTNERS LLC, currently with $25.86 million in CLVR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVR] by around 2,710,691 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 9,672,386 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 988,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,371,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,462 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 6,181,609 shares during the same period.