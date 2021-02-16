Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $5.59 billion, down -4.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] traded at a low on 02/12/21, posting a -0.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.60. The company report on February 11, 2021 that Seabourn Launches Two Ultimate Trips: ‘2023 World Cruise: Extraordinary Discoveries’ And ‘2023 Grand Voyage: Grand Americas, Amazon & Antarctica’.

Travelers who book either voyage and pay in full by April 15, 2021 can receive 6% Early Bonus Savings.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 25063700 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & plc stands at 3.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for CCL stock reached $22.17 billion, with 919.00 million shares outstanding and 844.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 45.10M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 25063700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $18.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.84.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.33. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.91, while it was recorded at 20.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.12 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -84.99 and a Gross Margin at -52.26. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -182.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.07. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.82.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & plc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]

There are presently around $8,928 million, or 44.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,062,479, which is approximately 9.76% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $794.53 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.02% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 72,073,796 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 33,260,407 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 328,064,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,398,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,191,502 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 10,804,641 shares during the same period.