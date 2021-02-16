Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Aphria Inc. [APHA] – find out why.

Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ: APHA] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.94. The company report on February 10, 2021 that IIROC Trade Resumption – APHA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 76583184 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aphria Inc. stands at 32.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.44%.

The market cap for APHA stock reached $5.37 billion, with 316.75 million shares outstanding and 312.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.71M shares, APHA reached a trading volume of 76583184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aphria Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Aphria Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aphria Inc. is set at 2.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17.

Aphria Inc. [APHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, APHA shares gained by 69.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 264.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 307.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Aphria Inc. [APHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 20.57 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aphria Inc. [APHA] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.76 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. Aphria Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for APHA is now -5.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.98. Additionally, APHA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aphria Inc. [APHA] managed to generate an average of -$75,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

There are presently around $596 million, or 13.82% of APHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APHA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,801,208, which is approximately 4.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 4,947,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.81 million in APHA stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $38.88 million in APHA stock with ownership of nearly 12.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aphria Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Aphria Inc. [NASDAQ:APHA] by around 8,050,424 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,467,179 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 22,679,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,197,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APHA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,815,198 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,034,783 shares during the same period.