Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CLBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.43%. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. Announces $65 Million Registered Direct Offerings Priced At-The-Market under Nasdaq Rules.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, announced that it has entered into securities purchase agreements with several institutional investors to purchase an aggregate of 24,906,134 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 12,453,067 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.45 per share of common stock and associated warrant in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.90 per share, will be immediately exercisable, and will expire five years from the issuance date. The registered direct offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering to the institutional investors.

Over the last 12 months, CLBS stock dropped by -14.66%. The average equity rating for CLBS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.01 million, with 18.60 million shares outstanding and 17.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, CLBS stock reached a trading volume of 40534920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Chardan Capital Markets analysts kept a Buy rating on CLBS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

CLBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.43. With this latest performance, CLBS shares gained by 50.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.91 for Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.82, while it was recorded at 2.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CLBS is now -77.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, CLBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] managed to generate an average of -$717,074 per employee.Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

CLBS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -38.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLBS.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [CLBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.70% of CLBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLBS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,045,855, which is approximately 12.79% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 342,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.8 million in CLBS stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.48 million in CLBS stock with ownership of nearly 32.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Caladrius Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CLBS] by around 471,820 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 26,749 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,603,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,102,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLBS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,839 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 11,085 shares during the same period.