BTIG Research lifts trivago N.V. [TRVG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.95%. The company report on February 2, 2021 that Short Squeeze Stockbrokers And Hedge Funds Face Proposed Antitrust Class Action.

The Joseph Saveri Law Firm filed an antitrust class action lawsuit on behalf of a class of retail investors in federal court against 35 defendants, including Robinhood, E*TRADE, TD Ameritrade, Melvin Capital, Citadel, Sequoia Capital, and others. The plaintiffs allege that they and other retail investors continue to be injured due to a large, overarching conspiracy among the defendants to stop them from buying stocks in open and fair public securities markets. Plaintiffs contend that the purpose and effect of the scheme was to shield hedge funds, venture capitalists, and institutional investors from massive losses they had exposed themselves to due to their highly speculative short selling strategies. Plaintiffs bring claims under the federal and state antitrust laws as well as other state laws and common law.

The retail investors held shares in twelve companies: GameStop (GME), AMC Theaters (AMC), American Airlines (AAL), Bed, Bath and Beyond (BBBY), Blackberry (BB), Express (EXPR), Koss (KOSS), Naked Brand Group (NAKD), Nokia (NOK), Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), Tootsie Roll Industries (TR), and Trivago N.V. (TRVG).

Over the last 12 months, TRVG stock rose by 30.95%. The one-year trivago N.V. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -43.48. The average equity rating for TRVG stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $945.61 million, with 353.90 million shares outstanding and 26.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, TRVG stock reached a trading volume of 24253924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on trivago N.V. [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $2.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $2.15 to $1.80. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.15, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on TRVG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 337.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.50.

TRVG Stock Performance Analysis:

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.95. With this latest performance, TRVG shares gained by 46.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.35, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into trivago N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and trivago N.V. [TRVG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.55 and a Gross Margin at +97.48. trivago N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.05.

Return on Total Capital for TRVG is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, trivago N.V. [TRVG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.14. Additionally, TRVG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, trivago N.V. [TRVG] managed to generate an average of $15,403 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

TRVG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, trivago N.V. posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 33.11%.

trivago N.V. [TRVG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $127 million, or 60.00% of TRVG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVG stocks are: PAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 21,229,796, which is approximately 0.951% of the company’s market cap and around 8.18% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 5,290,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.46 million in TRVG stocks shares; and GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP, currently with $16.01 million in TRVG stock with ownership of nearly -0.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 1,826,250 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 520,978 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 36,034,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,381,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,352 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 238,160 shares during the same period.