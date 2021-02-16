BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $20

BlueCity Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: BLCT] traded at a high on 02/12/21, posting a 14.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.39. The company report on February 12, 2021 that BlueCity Launches Campaign for Greater LGBTQ Acceptance Among Families in China during Chinese New Year.

BlueCity, a world-leading LGBTQ community platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the well-being of the LGBTQ community, launch the “Let Love Go Home” campaign, which pushes for greater LGBTQ acceptance and understanding among the families of community members in China as the country celebrates.

The campaign intends to offer information and services to support the LGBTQ community in their journey to coming out as well as other issues they might face during the festive season and beyond.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1832900 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BlueCity Holdings Limited stands at 11.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.34%.

The market cap for BLCT stock reached $449.26 million, with 31.22 million shares outstanding and 4.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 379.58K shares, BLCT reached a trading volume of 1832900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLCT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLCT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BlueCity Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlueCity Holdings Limited is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95.

How has BLCT stock performed recently?

BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.04. With this latest performance, BLCT shares gained by 38.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.24% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.63 for BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 12.27 for the last single week of trading.

BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.02 and a Gross Margin at +27.75. BlueCity Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90.12.

Return on Total Capital for BLCT is now -16.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -186.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -140.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT] managed to generate an average of -$201,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.BlueCity Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for BlueCity Holdings Limited [BLCT]

There are presently around $29 million, or 8.30% of BLCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLCT stocks are: UG INVESTMENT ADVISERS LTD. with ownership of 720,600, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.28% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 627,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.03 million in BLCT stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $7.24 million in BLCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BlueCity Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in BlueCity Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:BLCT] by around 1,991,192 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 4,880 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27,439 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,023,511 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLCT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,975,800 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 50 shares during the same period.