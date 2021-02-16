Birks Group Inc. [BGI] Is Currently 26.39 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Birks Group Inc. [AMEX: BGI] closed the trading session at $2.73 on 02/12/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $2.86. The company report on January 15, 2021 that Birks Group Presents Its FY2021 Holiday Period Sales Results.

Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns, Net Sales Were Flat Compared to Last Year.

Birks Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Birks Group”) (NYSE American: BGI), reported its sales results for the interim holiday sales period from November 1, 2020 through December 26, 2020 (the “FY2021 Holiday Period”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 218.19 percent and weekly performance of 46.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 175.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 123.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 280.75 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, BGI reached to a volume of 2710528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Birks Group Inc. [BGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Birks Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 91.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BGI stock trade performance evaluation

Birks Group Inc. [BGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.77. With this latest performance, BGI shares gained by 123.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 175.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.55 for Birks Group Inc. [BGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.18, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 0.86 for the last 200 days.

Birks Group Inc. [BGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Birks Group Inc. [BGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +35.91. Birks Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.22.

Return on Total Capital for BGI is now -4.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4,480.21. Additionally, BGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,605.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Birks Group Inc. [BGI] managed to generate an average of -$31,573 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Birks Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Birks Group Inc. [BGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.10% of BGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGI stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 10,002, which is approximately -19.997% of the company’s market cap and around 83.10% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 28 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.0 in BGI stocks shares; and PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., currently with $0.0 in BGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Birks Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Birks Group Inc. [AMEX:BGI] by around 28 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 2,500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 28 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.