Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Is Currently -13.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Caleb Clifford

Examining the Technicals of Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI)

Misty Lee - 0
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI), one of the world's most famous denim brands, is recovering from the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of...
Read more

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] loss -13.75% or -1.99 points to close at $12.48 with a heavy trading volume of 56674240 shares. The company report on February 12, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results.

Total Cannabis Net Revenue of $70.3 Million, Excluding Provisions of $2.7 Million, Up 11% over Q2 2020.

Medical Cannabis Net Revenue of $38.9 Million, Up 42% Versus Q2 2020, Driven by a 562% Increase in High Margin International Medical Sales.

It opened the trading session at $13.07, the shares rose to $14.50 and dropped to $12.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded 22.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -236.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.31M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 56674240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Needham have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 1.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.09 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.97, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $227 million, or 14.14% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 4,618,063, which is approximately 96.199% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,118,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.92 million in ACB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $14.03 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 168.369% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 6,889,647 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 2,787,696 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 8,493,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,170,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 885,997 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,494,885 shares during the same period.

