Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $2

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.43%. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Atossa Therapeutics President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay Issues Annual Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Key Accomplishments and Strategy for 2021.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, issued the following letter from President and CEO Dr. Steven C. Quay to Atossa stockholders:.

To Our Valued Stockholders:.

Over the last 12 months, ATOS stock rose by 160.47%. The one-year Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.76. The average equity rating for ATOS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $260.53 million, with 71.57 million shares outstanding and 71.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.00M shares, ATOS stock reached a trading volume of 31422400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATOS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

ATOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.43. With this latest performance, ATOS shares gained by 208.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.71, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atossa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

ATOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 4.80% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 518,109, which is approximately 148.022% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 492,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 million in ATOS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.48 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 119497.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 960,551 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 60,190 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 390,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,410,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 101,280 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 38,541 shares during the same period.